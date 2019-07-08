James Frederick “Jim” Dickerson, 66, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Scotland County Hospital, Memphis, Missouri. The son of Everett Lee and Helen Frederick Dickerson, he was born August 18, 1952 at Decatur, Illinois. He grew up on the family dairy farm and graduated 1970 from St. Charles High School, St. Charles, Illinois. While in high school Jim was a member of the Future Farmers of America and competed on a National Dairy Judging Team. Jim showed dairy cattle at local county fairs and state fairs for many years.

On September 12, 1975 Jim married Kathleen “Kathy” Pooley in St. Charles, Illinois. In March 1982 Jim and his young family moved to a farm in Scotland County, Missouri. Jim was active in farming for over 45 years. His operation included livestock and row crops. Jim was passionate about agricultural and enjoyed the challenges that went with it. He was always seeking new innovations to succeed.

Jim led a very active life. Some of his hobbies included; hunting, ﬁshing, watching sports, playing cards especially poker. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and had a knack for giving nicknames that stuck.

Jim took fashion cues from no one. His signature everyday look was all his; a plain pocketed t-shirt designed by fashion house Fruit of the Loom, well worn blue jeans with belt and vise gripes attached, pair of old school slip on shoes (who remembers where he got those) that was paired with a well worn John Deere hat.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dennis Dickerson.

Surviving are his wife Kathy of the home in Memphis, Missouri; one son, Eric (Jennifer) Dickerson of Memphis, Missouri; and one daughter, Kristen (Matt) Wyrwich of Shanghai, China; one brother, Richard Dickerson, Bible Grove, Missouri; and one sister, Mary Hampton, Marseilles, Illinois; one grandson, Carter Dickerson, Lancaster, Missouri; three step-grandchildren, Tanner Alexander, Columbia, Missouri, Jansen and Bristol Alexander, Memphis, Missouri; his father and mother-in-law, Leo (Beverly) Pooley of Sun City, Arizona; three sister-in-laws, Jan (Bob) Lien, Winona, Minnesota. Mary Ellen (Greg) Alexander, Dallas, Texas and Linda Peterson and Bill Kogos, Sycamore, Illinois.

Jim was able to give the gift of life by being an eye and tissue donor.

One tissue donor can restore health and heal lives of more than 75 people.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Bible Grove Christian Church Cemetery or Mid America Transplant.org. in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St. Memphis, Missouri 63555.

