James B. Robertson, age 86, of Wyaconda, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 in the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis.

James was born August 4, 1931 at home in Wyaconda, a son of Ernest and Marye White Robertson.

On December 9, 1951, he was united in marriage to Joy B. Young at the Wayland Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Joy, of the home; three sons, Jim (Debbie) Robertson of Columbia, MO, David Robertson of Wyaconda, MO, and Dennis (Mary Ann) Robertson of Blue Springs, MO; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Robertson of Wyaconda, MO; seven grandchildren, Charlotte Robertson of Philadelphia, PA, Marye “Kate” (Danny) Richmond of Memphis, MO, Jaime (Derrick) Dodson of Sedalia, MO, Cody (John) Higgins of Columbia, MO, Pamela (Jeff) Kemp of Ft. Collins, CO, Michael (Janelle) Robertson of Kansas City, MO, and Aaron Cline of Columbus, OH; great-grandchildren: Nova and Penelope Cline, John Charles Higgins, IV, Adilyn and Emily Kemp, and Wendy Robertson; and, a sister, Margaret Horn of Memphis, TN; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Erbie and Thelma Young; a son, William Rhodes Robertson in 2012; and a brother, William Rhodes Robertson.

Jim was a member of the Wyaconda Baptist Church and the Masons.

Jim farmed all of his life in Clark County. He was Race Marshall for the Clark Co. Fair for 25 years and led the race horses onto the track. He also participated in Trail Rides all over the western United States and was a member of the Wyaconda Trailblazers Saddle Club and of the Illinois Ridge Riders. He was known as “the mule man” and a lot of people were fortunate to get a chance to ride his mules. He had served on the former Wyaconda School Board and on the Wyaconda Cemetery Board.

His family was very important to him and the times they shared together.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 30, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka. Burial will follow in the Wyaconda Cemetery.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka after 10 a.m. Sunday with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. followed by a public Masonic Service.

Memorials are suggested to the Wyaconda Cemetery Association.

