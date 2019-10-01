Jacob McDaniel, a 2019 graduate of Scotland County, recently received a $2500 Scholarship compliments of the Garage Gurus Program. The Garage Gurus Program is designed to help highly professionally trained automotive technicians keep pace with the latest vehicle systems and component technologies. Jacob also recently received a pin for Student of the Course for top honors in his class.

Jacob is currently attending UTI (Universal Technical Institute) school in Lisle Illinois. He is the son of Jeremy and Cindy McDaniel of Memphis Missouri.