Jack Guthrie, a 69-year-old Trenton, MO resident, died September 15, 2018 at Northcare Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.

Jack Wesley Guthrie was born November 23, 1948 in Kingman, Arizona. His parents were Fred and Arlene Midyett Guthrie. Jack lived the first five years of his life on a boxcar moving up and down the railroads of northern Arizona on the Navajo Indian reservations, while his father Fred served as a foreman for the Santa Fe Railroad. When it was time for Jack to start school, his father was permanently stationed in Houck, Arizona. Jack attended primary school at the Tegawitha Indian Mission in Houck. In 1957 his father was transferred to Hackberry, Arizona, where Jack continued his schooling. After his father’s death in 1958, Jack and his mother Arlene moved back to Stanberry, MO to be closer to family. He lived for two years on the Midyett family farm with his mother Arlene, grandmother Dell Midyett, and his Uncle Victor Midyett, who was a loving father figure to Jack. Arlene remarried Laurel Murphy of Stanberry, MO. Jack lived the rest of his childhood on Arlene and Laurel’s family farm just outside of Stanberry. Jack loved working on the farm with his mother, Arlene, and enjoyed eating his mother’s pan fried chicken and her home style meals.

Jack attended Stanberry High School, where he graduated in 1966. Jack then attended Southwest Baptist College in Boliver, MO, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in History. Later he earned a Master’s Degree in Sociology from Central Missouri State in Warrensburg.

Upon graduating from college, Jack enlisted in the United States Navy in 1971. He was assigned to the RVAH-5, Reconnaissance Attack (Heavy) Squadron of the US Navy. He was on three tours of duty in Vietnam serving upon the USS Enterprise, USS Ranger, and USS Constellation. He was honorably discharged in 1975. He continued to serve his country for ten years in the US Navy Reserves.

Jack then started his professional career with the State of Missouri in the Division of Employment Security (DES) in Lexington, MO. He was the local office manager in Kirksville and Moberly. In 1989 he was promoted to the central office in Jefferson City, MO. During his time at Jefferson City, he worked in several roles, including Veterans Service Manager of the entire state of Missouri for DES. Jack retired in 2006 from the Division of Workforce Development, where he finished his career as a Regional Office Manager.

While working throughout Missouri, Jack participated in many service organizations. He was a lifetime member of the VFW, a member of the American Legion, and a member of the Lions Club and Jaycees Club of Kirksville. Jack also enjoyed doing volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity, the First United Methodist Church of Jefferson City, and the Trenton Heroes basketball program.

Jack married Lucinda (Cindy) McCabe in Rutledge, MO in July of 1983. Their marriage was filled with love and joy. They held hands, gave kisses, took many wonderful vacations to mountains and beaches, and danced lovingly for 35 beautiful years. Jack and Cindy were blessed with a son, Jon Wesley Guthrie, in 1985. Jack loved his son dearly, attending countless ball games and school activities that Jon performed in while attending Jefferson City Public Schools. One of Jack’s favorite duties as a truly dedicated father was driving his son and his friends to ball games and practices, and hosting his son’s friends, the Woodward boys, for many spirited gatherings at his home in Jefferson City. Jack also enjoyed his many friendships. Some of his favorite activities were his golf outings and his First Wednesday group.

Jack also cherished spending time with his extended family. He loved going on fishing trips and vacations with his uncles. Jack was also a brotherly figure to his cousins: Cindy McCoy, Diane Midyett, Vanessa Gaines, Ruel Midyett, and many other Midyett cousins. He was always there to love and support them. Following his marriage to Cindy, Jack treasured attending family vacations and holidays with his wife’s family in Rutledge, Gower, Mark Twain Lake, Branson, the State Fair, Jefferson City, and Trenton. Jack was a devoted son-in-law to his wife’s parents, Hillis and Eilene McCabe. Jack also enjoyed being a loving brother-in-law to Cindy’s sisters: Cheryl and her husband Jim Nowell, and Carol McCabe. He loved being an uncle to four beautiful nieces and nephew: Sara and her husband Edward Gize, Lori and her husband John Casteel, Valerie and her fiancé Jesse Jarvis, and Nick and his wife Kelli Oldham. He also loved his two grandnieces and one grandnephew: Lydia and Alana Gize, and Reid Oldham.

In 2010, Jack and Cindy were blessed when their son, Jon, married Amy Schweizer of Centerville, IA. Jon and Amy bestowed upon Jack and Cindy three beautiful grandchildren, James Wesley, Nora Eilene, and Lucille (Lucy) Elaine. In 2016, Jack and Cindy moved to Trenton, MO to spend more time with their family. Jack was known as Pop to his grandchildren. One of his favorite activities to do at the end of his life was to love on James, Nora, and Lucy, giving them big bear hugs and kisses, reading them picture books, rocking them in his recliner, building them playhouses and wood toy chests, playing outdoor activities with the grandchildren in his backyard, taking them on vacations, and coaching them in sports, such as Tee-ball. Jack was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.

Jack was preceded in death by his father; mother; stepfather; uncles; aunts; and father-in-law. He truly will be missed by his family, friends, and those who had the opportunity to get to know him.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Dockery Chapel southwest of Trenton. A visitation is scheduled from noon until service time Saturday at the church. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 23rd at Pauline Cemetery in Rutledge, MO. Open visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday morning at Whitaker Eads Funeral Home in Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Trenton Hero’s, or the Pauline Cemetery and may be mailed to the funeral home.