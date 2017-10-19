Just a little over a month after receiving a new heart, infant Delayna LouIda Schrock is back home in Memphis. The family arrived home on October 6th, together at their residence for the first time since Delayna was born at Scotland County Hospital on June 30th.

The newborn was medically cleared to return home for the first time since she received a heart transplant in St. Louis on August 26th.

“Everything seemed to continue to improve ahead of schedule as soon as she got her new heart,” said her father William. “Initially we didn’t expect to be back home until November, so we were thrilled that she is doing so well and we got to come home ahead of schedule.”

William explained the key now for his daughter will be avoiding illness. As part of the medical efforts to ensure her body does not reject its new heart, Delayna’s white blood cell count is kept artificially low. This has an impact on her immune system, and while she is still able to fight infections and other bacteria and viruses, her body does so at a reduced rate.

“The way the doctors explained it to us, she isn’t necessarily more susceptible to catching something,” said William. “But if she does, it will be harder for her to fight it and it will take longer for her to get over something like a cold or the flu.”

Maintaining the proper white blood cell levels currently requires medication and regular observation. Delayna is able to do some of her checkups at Scotland County Hospital, but will still be making regular trips back to St. Louis every two weeks.

“Her body is already adjusting and doing more on its own,” said William. That is allowing Delayna to be slowly weaned off some of her medication.”

But she will likely never be fully medicine free.

“It likely will be something she will always have to work with,” said William.

It is the body’s constant transitioning avoid rejecting the transplanted heart that ultimately leads the majority of infant patients to have to have a second transplant surgery in the following 20 to 30 years.

The family currently is able to receive visitors, but they ask callers please contact them advance to help control any potential health concerns. Those same efforts to limit Delayna’s exposure to possible contagions will continue to delay the family’s return to their regular lifestyle for the first month days back at home.

“I’ve been able to get back to work, but we’ve been advised for the first 30 days to limit our travel and exposure to others outside the home as much as possible,” said William.

An effort is underway in the community to assist the family in meeting its medical and travel expenses as well as to assist in offsetting lost income during Delayna’s medical journey. Anyone interest in helping the family can make a donation through the popular online service GoFundMe. The direct link iswww.gofundme.com/praying-for-delayna