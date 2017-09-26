It is time to go nuts to help support Industrial Opportunities in Kahoka. The regional sheltered workshop will be collecting walnuts from October 2, to November 6, 2017.

“We will pay 15 cents a pound for walnuts brought in,” said Sara Nash, manager of Industrial Opportunities.. “All you have to do is pick them up out of the yard and we will do the rest.”

Walnuts deliveries will be accepted Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“When the walnuts are brought to our agency they are unloaded into the hulling machine,” explained Nash. “This machine removes the hulls and cleans the outside of the nut. Then the walnuts are packed in a mesh sack.”

The finished product is stored for drying for approximately one month before being shipped to Industrial Opportunities partner, Hammons Walnut company, in southern Missouri for further processing and ultimately retail sales.

Nash explained the volume fluctuates annually dependent upon the weather and availability of the nuts as well as public participation.

“I have been doing this since 2014,” she said. “That year we had 24,914 lbs. of walnuts.”

The following year produced a similar crop but 2016 was a down year with just over 8,000 pounds of walnuts processed by the workshop.

Nash said the workshop draws walnut sales from across the Tri-State area.

“They come from all over,” she said. “People just pick them up out of the yard or the neighbor’s yard or wherever. We have a lot of people that have their kids pick them up and then they get to keep the money.”

The program is also supported by area Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts that use it for a way to raise money for their group.

For more information contact Nash at 660-727-2515.