A Pittsfield, Illinois man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Scotland County on Saturday, November 26th at 9:35 a.m..

According to the Missouri state Highway Patrol, Christopher J. Flaspoler, 22, was westbound on Route T, three miles east of Bible Grove, in a 2013 Chevrolet 1500 pickup when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

Flaspoloer was flown from the scene of the accident by Air Evac helicopter to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the Scotland County Ambulance and Scotland County Fire and Rescue.

The vehicle sustained total damage in the crash and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.