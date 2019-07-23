Descendants of Hollis and Nellie Hyde, and Virgil and Helen Hyde gathered at the Scotland County Health & Fitness Center community room in Memphis on Sunday, July 21st for the 44th annual Hyde Reunion. Following a blessing given by Mr. Gary Winkler and a delicious catered lunch provided by Steve’s Family Dining of Kahoka, MO, the afternoon was spent visiting, reminiscing, and making memories. The event later moved to the home of Leland and Delores Hyde for a supper of sandwiches.

Those in attendance were: Mr. Leland Hyde, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Hyde, Taylor Rader, Mr. and Mrs. John Humphrey, Mary Morgan, Mr. & Mrs. Chris Montgomery, Hannah, and Will, all of Memphis; Mrs. Virginia Bertram of Gorin. Mr. and Mrs. Kirk Townsend, Joshua and Danielle of Wyaconda; and Taylar Eggleston-Wood. Tim Bertram, Joann Hunziker, and Richard Hyde, of Kahoka; Connie Hyde, Tobias Hyde, Mr. David Hyde and girlfriend Sara, and Marcus of Luray; Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Waterman of Donnellson, Iowa; Mr. and Mrs. Norman Hughes, and Mr. and Mrs. Bob Thompson, Kirksville; Mr. and Mrs. Nick Smith and Boone of Green City; Mr. and Mrs. Gary Winkler and Allison, of Macon; Mr. and Mrs. Don Bundy of Blue Springs, MO; Mr. and Mrs. Gary Twitchell of Keokuk, Iowa; Mrs. Kathy Hyde of Conway, MO; Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Hyde of El Dora, Iowa; Mrs. Margaret Hyde, Mr. John Gould, IV and John Gould, V of Independence.

The next Hyde Family Reunion is scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2020.