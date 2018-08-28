I know many of you have been having lots of Hummingbirds at your feeders this past two weeks. Mine has been keeping me busy. I have to make four cups of sugar water per day. The last couple of days my population has decreased quite a bit. I am not sure why this has happened. I do think that as hungry as they have been they are migrating from the north and the ones we see at the feeders may be the young ones and also ones that are migrating. We may not see the same hummingbirds every day.

The Ruby-throated hummingbird is by far Missouri’s smallest bird. By comparison, the Kinglet, the state’s next smallest bird, weighs twice as much.

The name Ruby-Throated, is derived from the adult male’s crimson throat feathers, or gorges, which he uses to attract females and for territorial defense. Females and immature males have white throats with gray flecks. All ruby-throated hummingbirds have emerald green backs, wings and tails and are white below. The iridescence of the plumage causes the birds to appear different shades of color depending on the angle of light. There are some moths that may, at first glance, be confused with hummingbirds.

You will see the most ruby-throats in Missouri from August to late September. During this period, the birds tend to linger at the feeders as they migrate southward. There are more Hummingbirds during this season because the summer’s new, young birds have been added to the population. As the fall weather cools, semiconscious hummingbirds may be found on branches, window sills, and in garages. If they are picked up, the warmth of the hand is usually enough to revive them, and buzz off in perfect health. These guys are exhibiting a behavior akin to hibernation. On cold nights, their body temperature will drop as much as 20 degrees. This is probably an adaption to conserve energy because of the hummingbird’s high metabolic rate.

The biggest myth about migration is that they ride on the backs of migrating geese and buzzards. This is not true as they go to different places and the hummer is perfectly capable of flying on its own.

I hope you are enjoying your migrating hummingbirds and keeping your feeders filled and cleaned. Until next time, good birdwatching.