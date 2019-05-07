This past week I have had many visitors to my front porch and yard. Of course, we all are excited about spotting that first hummingbird. I had my first one last week, April 30. I put up my feeder a little early. It was cold several days last week, and I only spotted one on occasion. They are here in full force this morning. I have one female and two males, so far. I have added additional feeders and will continue to do so.

This chilly unseasonable weather keeps them coming to the feeders for fuel to keep going, as there are not many blooming flowers as of yet.

I have had Cardinals, Chipping Sparrows, White Crowned Sparrows, Wrens, Barn Swallows, Blue Jays, House Sparrows, Grackles, Red-Winged Black Birds, I’m sure I am missing something. I am only feeding a handful of sunflower seeds daily, as I continue to have a lot of House Sparrows and Grackles enjoying the mix.

I feed in one feeder on the porch floor to help entice the Cardinals to stay. However, the grackles find it as well. I have enjoyed the Chipping Sparrows and White Crowned Sparrow using that feeder as well. The White Crowned Sparrow has personality to spare as well as a neat look.

Duane and I have been adding some guards to the front of the bluebird houses on the trails. I hope this will help with the problems that I have.

The wrens are back in full force. I have several houses on the pond dam, but they also enjoy building in the bluebird houses.

So far, on the trails, this year I have 14 eggs being incubated. Let’s hope this continues. I have taken all the precautions, so it should be a good season.

If you are an avid watcher of Hummingbirds, some flowers you can remember to purchase and plant are Petunias, Mandevilla, Coralbells, Columbine, Foxglove, and Lupine. Anything that is trumpet shaped they will come to. The nectar that you feed need not be colored. Just the red part of the feeder will attract them to plain old sugar water, 4 to 1 increments. I make two-four cups at one time, and really can go through the sugar in the height of the season.

Until next time, enjoy getting out and birdwatching this spring.