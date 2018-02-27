A furious third quarter rally came a little too early on Wednesday night in Canton, as Knox County fended off a hard charging Tigers squad down the stretch to finish Scotland County’s season with a 54-41 defeat.

The Tigers struggled offensively in the first half of the district opener. The #4 seeded Scotland County managed just a field goal a piece by Matthew Woods and Lane Pence in the opening eight minutes. Fortunately for SCR-I, Knox County didn’t fare any better and a free throw by Parker Triplett with 2:31 left in the first period gave Scotland County a 5-4 lead.

Pence scored on a back-door cut to open the second period and extend the lead to 7-4.

Knox County answered with a 10-0 run before Will Fromm scored on a drive to the rim.

Woods’ bucket in the paint at the 2:15 was the lone other points for the Tigers in the second period as Knox County pulled ahead 20-11 at the half.

The margin grew to 22-11 to open the third period before SCR-I caught fire from the perimeter. Fromm connected on a three-pointer before Pence hit back-to-back shots from behind the arc to trim Knox County’s lead to 25-20.

Baskets by Triplett and Fromm helped SCR-I match its entire first half output less than halfway through the third period, but Scotland County still trailed 30-24.

Brett Monroe then sank a three-pointer before Triplett scored on the fast break. A three-pointer by Fromm with 1:50 left in the quarter knotted the score at 33-33.

Monroe scored on an offensive rebound and Fromm added a basket in transition to give the Tigers a 37-33 lead.

Scotland County ran out of gas after the run. Knox County closed on an 11-0 run that forced a SCR-I timeout with the Tigers down 44-37 with 5:09 left to play.

Baskets by Fromm and Woods cut the deficit to 44-41, but that was as close as SCR-I would get as the Tigers were held scoreless over the final four minutes allowing Knox County to secure the 54-41 victory.

Scotland County closed out the season with a 14-11 record. Fromm led the Tigers in scoring with 14 points and Pence finished with 10 points.