Kabe Hamlin puts in two of his eight points during a third quarter rally by the Tigers in the Tri-Rivers Classic.

Clark County was minus several starters in the basketball season opener Tuesday at the Tri-Rivers Classic Tournament in Queen City due to the holdover from the football state playoffs. Unfortunately for Scotland County Brandon Kracht wasn’t one of them. The Indians senior poured in 43 points to help defeat Scotland County 71-47 in the tourney opener.

Carson Harrison scored on a drive to the basket to knot the score at 2-2 for Scotland County, but it was downhill from there for the Tigers. Clark County went on a 13-0 run before Harrison closed out the first period with pair of field goals but Clark County led 19-6.

Harrison scored the first 10 points for SCR-I before being forced to the bench with foul trouble. A three-pointer by Owen Triplett at the buzzer cut the deficit to 30-15 at the intermission.

The Tigers found a better grove on offense in the third period. Alex Long had a pair of field goals and Xavier Lucas and Kabe Hamlin scored on offensive rebounds. Clark County was able to answer the runs and maintained a 43-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Hamlin finished off a strong game off the bench with six fourth quarter points. Hayden Long added a pair of free throws and Alex Long sank a three-pointer but in the end it was just too much Kracht as SCR-I simply did not have an answer for him on defense.

Harrison finished with 10 points to lead Scotland County in scoring. Hamlin and Alex Long each finished with eight points as Scotland County fell to 0-1 on the year.