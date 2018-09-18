Three of senior Kaylyn Anders five semifinals at bats in Saturday’s North Shelby Tournament came in one inning, as Scotland County turned a 2-1 deficit into a commanding 14-2 lead in a fourth inning that saw SCR-I send 19 batters to the plate.

Mark Twain jumped in front 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning.

The Lady Tigers got a run back in the top of the third when Morgan Blessing singled and came in to score on a clutch two-out hit by Madie Bondurant.

Anders led off the fourth inning with a single, one of 11 Scotland County hits in the frame. Kylee Stott followed with a double before Kaitlyn McMinn tied the game with a base hit. Abby Blessing followed with a bunt base hit, the first of three successive infield singles for the Lady Tigers, as both Morgan Blessing and Katie Feeney plated runs with hits that didn’t get past the pitcher. That wasn’t the case for Hannah Feeney who blasted a double to center field to clear the bases. Bondurant and Stott added RBI hits and Anders doubled in two more runs.

Abby Blessing, Jansen Alexander and Katie Feeney had RBI hits in a five-run fifth for SCR-I that helped seal the 19-4 victory.

McMinn picked up the win, pitching five innings, holding Mark Twain to four runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks while striking out six.