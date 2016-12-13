The American Hereford Association held it’s annual meeting this year in Kansas City from October 28th through November 2nd in conjunction with the American Royal. Traditionally during the annual banquet held each year in the Westin Hotel at the Crown Plaza, breeders from the United States as well as from several foreign countries are honored. Awards and recognitions were presented to breeders who have made significant contributions to the Hereford industry.

This year, nationally, seven breeders were identified and given personal recognition by the association. Breeders recognized this year were from Kentucky, Indiana, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. The 2016 award for excellence in distinction to the breeder for continuous years of service to the industry was given to LeRoy Huff and Huff’s Polled Herefords of Rutledge, MO. The Huffs were recognized for raising only Hereford cattle for 101 years. Making the award was Sam Shaw of Caldwell, Idaho, president of the Association along with Jack Ward, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. Those present from Huff’s Polled Herefords receiving the award were, LeRoy and Jane Huff, their son and his wife, Sean and Nichole Huff, grandchildren Jessica and Abby, all of Rutledge Missouri, along with their daughter and son-in-law, Drs. Elisabeth and Stephen Lonergan from Ames, Iowa, and LeRoy’s sister, Arlene Holden of Tucson, Arizona.

On behalf of the family, LeRoy expressed his appreciation to the Hereford industry for this singular award and stated it was indeed an honor to be recognized by the organization to receive this honor as the only recipient this year from the association.