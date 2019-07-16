Austin Howes took the checkered flag in the modified class at the 2019 Scotland County Fair race for his first career victory.

by Brian Neal

Memphis, MO (Friday, July 12, 2019) – The Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri returned to action on Friday, July 12th, after having four weeks off since their last race night. This time the racing action was held during the Scotland County Fair. After the final checkered waved one driver scored his first career win in the division, another one picked up their first win in 15 years.

Only three Hobby Stocks signed in for competition, with one of those losing a drive shaft in hot laps to end their night early. So with two cars taking to the track for the feature it was down to who finished the race to determine the winner. Rick Van Dusseldorp took a commanding lead early in the event. When Jason Rindom excited the track with troubles on lap 7 the checkered flag was waved for Van Dusseldorp. Who said in victory lane that it had been 15 years since his last feature victory.

Barry Taft and Brandon Reu led the field to green in the 12 lap Sport Compact feature, with Reu grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Taft and Dylan Schantz. Taft would try to work under Reu over the next five laps, but Reu was able to hold him off each time at the line. Then coming off turn 4 to complete lap 6, Taft was able to get up beside Reu. The two would drag race down the long front stretch, with Reu still holding the top spot by inches. Over the next 5 laps Taft waited for Reu to slip up off the bottom, but again Reu was able to hold back Taft. Taft would make one final attempt to get by Reu for the win coming off turn 4. But Reu held him at bay to claim his third win in a row at the track. Taft settled for 2nd, Jeffrey DeLonjay finished 3rd, Jaden DeLonjay started 8th and finished 4th, with Schantz holding on for 5th.

The 15 lap Stock Car feature was up next, with John Oliver Jr. and Beau Taylor making up the front row. Oliver Jr. took advantage of his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Taylor and Chad Krogmeier. Disaster would strike Krogmeier on lap 2, as he spun in turn 1 and collected Dean Kratzer to bring out the yellow. On the restart Oliver Jr. jumped back out front, with Taylor working to hold back Abe Huls for the runner up spot. While Taylor and Huls battled for second, Oliver Jr. started to put some distance between himself and that battle. On lap 12 Huls was finally able to get past Taylor for second, and they tried to chase down Oliver Jr. for the win. But Huls would run out of laps, as Oliver Jr. went on to claim his second win in a row at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway. Huls was 2nd, Taylor was 3rd, Nathan Wood was 4th, with Pete Stogdel coming from 9th to finish in 5th.

Up next was the 18 lap SportMod feature, with Blaine Webster and Jeff Frana leading the field to the drop of the green flag. But it was third place starter Daniel Fellows who shot into the lead on lap 1 over Webster and Frana. The action up front was slowed on lap 4, as Levi Long and Mack Ray collided in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Austen Becerra, who started 15th after losing a drive shaft in his heat race, spun from his 6th place running spot to bring the yellow light back on. The following restart saw Fellows moved back out front, with Brandon Dale and Bobby Six, who both started in row three, close behind. After another lap was scored complete another caution appeared, as Colton Livezey, who was running 7th, slowed to a stop down the front stretch to bring out the yellow. Fellows once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Six and Dale battling for the runner up spot. While the battle for second went on between Six, Dale, and Adam Birck, who started 12th, Fellows started to pull away from the field. Just when it looked like Fellows would cruise to the win, the final caution of the race came out on lap 16. Debris down the backstretch would bring out the yellow, and bring the field back to Fellows’ back bumper. On the restart Fellows jumped back out front, with Birck and Six following close behind. Birk stayed in Fellows’ tire tracks, but wasn’t able to mount a challenge over the final four laps. As Fellows went on to pick up his second win in a row at the track. Birck was 2nd, Six was 3rd, Dale was 4th, with Becerra recovering from his early troubles to come home in 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 20 lap Modifieds, with Jared Fuller and Dugan Thye drawing the front row. Just as the green flag waved the caution light would come on, as Scott Bryant spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the original restart Fuller used his starting spot to his advantage to grab the lead on lap 1 over Thye and Dalton McKenney. As the field was coming off turn 4 to complete lap 2, a few cars got stacked up in front of Jeff Waterman, who was running 4th, and he got on the brakes hard to avoid contact. As a result he spun down the front stretch to bring out the yellow.

On the restart Fuller moved back out front, with McKenney and Thye following. Another lap was scored complete before the second and final caution of the race appeared. Bryant would spin in turn 2 to bring out his second caution to end his night.

Fuller once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Austin Howes, who started 8th, and Brandon Lennox, who started 14th, close behind. Coming off turn 4 to complete lap 5, Howes was able to get under Fuller and then would edge him at the line by half a car length to take over the top spot. At the halfway point in the race Lennox was able to get past Fuller for the runner up spot, and then went to work on Howes for the lead. Howes got the break he needed through lapped traffic on lap 15, as he was able to put some distance between himself and Lennox. This would allow Howes to go on to lead the final laps to score his first career Modified win. Lennox settled for 2nd, Dakota Simmons started 7th and finished 3rd, Thye held on for 4th, with Kiel Morton finishing in 5th.

The next race event at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri will be on Friday, August 9th. To keep up with all the events at the track, be sure you like their Facebook page.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Scotland County Speedway, Memphis, Missouri

July 12, 2019 – Scotland County Fair Night

Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Austin Howes, Memphis, MO; 2. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO; 3. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 4. Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA; 5. Kiel Morton, LaPata, MO; 6. Craig Spegal, New London, MO; 7. Fisher Reese, Memphis, MO; 8. Jerry Asher, Kirksville, MO; 9. Jared Fuller, Memphis, MO; 10. Steve Pumphrey, Fairfield, IA; 11. Dalton McKenney, Clarksville, MO; 12. Scott Bryant, Baring, MO; 13. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 14. David Snyder, Greentop, MO; 15. Chase Breid, Madison, MO; 16. Tristen Fuller, Memphis, MO

Heat 1: 1. Jeff Waterman; 2. Dalton McKenney; 3. Dakota Simmons; 4. Dugan Thye; 5. Chase Breid; 6. Fisher Reese; 7. David Snyder; 8. Scott Bryant

Heat 2: 1. Austin Howes; 2. Jared Fuller; 3. Craig Spegal; 4. Kiel Morton; 5. Steve Pumphrey; 6. Jerry Asher; 7. Brandon Lennox; 8. Tristen Fuller

Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 2. Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 3. Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 4. Nathan Wood, Sigourney, IA; 5. Pete Stogdel, Fowler, IL; 6. Les Blakley, Fairfield, IA; 7. Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO; 8. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 9. Dean Kratzer, Ft. Madison, IA

Heat: 1. John Oliver Jr.; 2. Beau Taylor; 3. Abe Huls; 4. Chad Krogmeier; 5. Nathan Wood; 6. Les Blakley; 7. Dean Kratzer; 8. Kevin Koontz; 9. Pete Stogdel

SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 2. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 3. Bobby Six, Keokuk, IA; 4. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 5. Austin Becerra, Carthage, IL; 6. Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 7. Brandyn Ryan, Coatsburg, IL; 8. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 9. Tim Dawson, Callao, MO; 10. Michael Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 11. Hugh Eddy, Milan, MO; 12. Jeff Frana, Ottumwa, IA; 13. Levi Long, Payson, IL; 14. John M. Anderson, Kirksville, MO; 15. Colton Livezey, New Sharon, IA; 16. Jim Walker, Mystic, IA; 17. Kevin Skaggs, Kirksville, MO; 18. Mack Ray, Fayette, MO; 19. Thomas Bridgeman, Moulton, IA; 20. Michael Holcomb, Brachear, MO

Heat 1: 1. Bobby Six; 2. Brandyn Ryan; 3. Brandon Dale; 4. Mack Ray; 5. Michael Benjamin; 6. John M. Anderson; 7. Thomas Bridgeman

Heat 2: 1. Colton Livezey; 2. Adam Birck; 3. Tim Dawson; 4. Jeff Frana; 5. Hugh Eddy; 6. Brandon Lambert; 7. Kevin Skaggs

Heat 3: 1. Blaine Webster; 2. Daniel Fellows; 3. Michael Holcomb; 4. Jim Walker; 5. Austin Becerra; 6. Levi Long

Hobby Stocks

A-Feature: 1. Rick Van Dusseldorp, Oskaloosa, IA; 2. Jason Rindom, Moberly, MO; 3. Jadyn Stevens, Hedrick, IA

Heat: 1. Rick Van Dusseldorp; 2. Jason Rindom; 3. Jadyn Stevens

Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 2. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 3. Jeffrey DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 4. Jaden DeLonjay, Quincy, IL; 5. Dylan Schantz, Luray, MO; 6. Alvin Cooney, Mexico, MO; 7. Kevin Garrett, Bloomfield, IA; 8. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 9. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 10. Zyan Triplett, Edina, MO

Heat 1: 1. Barry Taft; 2. Brandon Reu; 3. Jeffrey DeLonjay; 4. Dylan Schantz; 5. Kevin Garrett

Heat 2: 1. Jason Ash; 2. Kimberly Abbott; 3. Alvin Cooney; 4. Jaden DeLonjay; 5. Zyan Triplett