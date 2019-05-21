KIRKSVILLE, MO — The McKee/Sinele Family Scholarship for the 2019-20 school year at Truman State University has been awarded to Kathryn Howard.

This scholarship was established with gifts from G. Neill and Lois McKee, Clark County Pharmacy and Scotland County Pharmacy. It honors the multiple generations of Sinele family members who attended Truman, including Lois (’55), her mother and father, Melba (’60) and Loyd (’57), and brother, Lynn (’63). The scholarship is presented to students in the spirit of the family’s passion for lifelong learning, the belief that education is the foundation of society and that students have personal responsibility in their educational pursuits.

Howard is a graduate student in communication disorders. She is a 2013 graduate of Scotland County R-I High School.