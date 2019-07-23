Help.

Help is one of our most powerful terms. When in a bind of any kind, we turn to the ones who can… help. We don’t need interference nor do we need obstruction. We strugglers want good helpers; pure and simple.

And guess who is likely the best help? For any specific need, the person who has endured identical stress and survived is going to wield the best cures for our ailments. In suffering any sort of loss, we are so encouraged to find the people who went through such challenges and survived. Their victorious experience gives us hope.

The way that I see it, Jesus is the ideal hope for those who face the biggest burden; death. Jesus experienced it… and beat it. I would not think that we would want to go to a dead person and gather information as to how to make life really pop. No, it would seem that we would want to follow the one who went through the dying process, regained life, and arose from the assuming eternal grip of the grave.

Yes. If one wants to find legitimate hope for stymieing the grave, the best “help” will come from the very one who beat it! In all other areas of life, as well, Jesus is the true “help” for he faced criticism, rejection, defamation of character, and… death…. and WON.

If you want to be a genuine help to others, realize that it will not be first from the books you’ve read; but from the injuries you suffered. Be a help. Refuse to take refuge by hiding in your hurts; but rather arise and use them to HELP you understand the pain of others.

You…can make a difference…by arising…by arising from your difficult experiences while gaining ability to understand better the pains of others. Make a difference…. for someone else… today.