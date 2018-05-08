I have had several reports of Hummingbirds. I have not had any yet. I put two feeders out on my front porch, and within two days, the House Sparrows had managed to suck all the nectar out of the feeders. Needless to say, I am not happy about House Sparrows. They also love grape jelly for the Baltimore Orioles too. I can’t imagine. I haven’t figured out what I am going to do, but it may not be good.

I have cleaned out the bird feeder on the front porch. No more until this fall. I do still feed the birds on the trail. I have lots of pretty birds on the trail. Something about being in the timber. The trees help. It is so windy around the house.

I do have Robins on the Cabin Front Porch. This year, they chose to build on the greenery that I have around one of the windows. I hang all kinds of fishing ornaments on this greenery and atop of it is a deer shed, and there is perched the Robin’s nest. I have not been down there to check to see if they are laying, but I am sure she is. I will keep you posted. She gets quite upset if I mess around with her. Good mother.

I also enjoy watching the Robin’s bath in the bird bath on my front porch and in the yard. They love fresh water, and can put on quite a show and splash in the bird bath. I hope you have a bird bath so you can watch them. I also occasionally get Bluebirds doing the same thing.

Duane and I were able to get the Purple Martin house put up although it was quite confusing. We had Purple Martins immediately. I am so glad they gave it a try. They are so much fun to listen to and watch.

If you are still waiting on the Hummingbirds, they should be here anytime. I am sure they are in the area. With the weather warming up, the action should start anytime. As I said, I had trouble with my first attempt. If you go by the house and you see plastic grocery sacks all over the front porch and bushes in the yard, you know I’m not crazy, I am shewing off those pesky sparrows. Now, I need to get started on the lawnmower. Until next time, good bird watching.