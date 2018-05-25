The Scotland County Hospital (SCH) Employee Committee in Memphis recognized employees for their years of service with the organization and awarded service pins this month during National Hospital Week. The Hospital is in its 48th year of providing healthcare services in the community and opened its doors on July 20, 1970.

There are several employees at SCH that have been loyal to the organization for multiple decades and received service pins this year. At the top of that list, working 45 years is Lynn Fincher. She earned her 45-year pin while Debbie Ward earned a 40-year pin.

Ms. Fincher is a native of Glenwood and lives in Memphis. She started her career with SCH in April 1973. Her first position was in Medical Records. She then moved to the Registration Department and in 1980 she became the Supervisor of the Business Office. Next on the list of long time hospital employees is Debbie Ward of rural Memphis. She joined the hospital staff in June 1978 after completing nursing school. She became the Operating Room Supervisor in 1984 and is now a staff nurse in the Surgery Center.

Next on the list of long time hospital employees is Angela Schmitter earning a 25 year pin. She is the Director of Health Information/ Compliance Officer. Twenty year pins were presented to Jean Hull from Registration & Admissions; Jennifer McMinn from Therapy Services and Diane Tague, Ancillary Services Assistant.

The Employee Committee recognizes employees, annually, with service pins in five year increments. Other employees receiving pins this year include: 15 year pins – Thelma Norton, Ella Neagle & Ryan Elliott. 10 year pins – Jennifer Folker, Shelly Girardin, Berniece Kenny, Rodney Baldwin, Tonya Harrison, Kerri Shirkey, Jason Moss, Tammy Wheeler, Bethanie Grubb, Kristi Frederick, Robert Miller and Dr. Julia McNabb. 5 year pins – Travis Onken, Lindsie Kelley, Tara Neeves, Missy Smith, Kaitlin Grubb, Katie Tuck, Stephanie Henley-Pippert, Jonathan Holton, Trinity Davis, Dave McGinnis & Dr. Lisa Rollison.

Recently, the Scotland County Hospital Employee Committee awarded a $500 scholarship to a Knox County High School Senior, Lindsey Alexander. Ms. Alexander is attending University of Missouri – Kansas City and plans to study in the anesthesiologist assistant program. She is the daughter of Stacy & Lora Alexander of Edina. Each year the SCH Employee Committee offers the scholarship to one student that applies from either Clark, Knox, Scotland or Schuyler County school districts. This year the Employee Committee reviewed nine scholarship applications from the four school districts. Because hospital employees come from all of these counties, it’s only fitting to offer the scholarship in these four school districts.