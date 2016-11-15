Looking at the roof of Scotland County Hospital & Clinics from ground level, you won’t notice anything different. But stand on top of the hospital and you’ll see solar panels. Jamie Kice, Maintenance Supervisor at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics said, “There are 325 solar panels on the roof of the hospital that supply about 20 percent of the electricity to the hospital and clinic complex.” Kice said, “Of course there are variables for predicting energy savings because of the amount of sunlight based on the time of day, the season and the weather in general. The meters on the system indicate that since we flipped the switch to solar about a month ago, we have saved $331 in utility costs and we have eliminated 4.41 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere.”

Rapidly rising energy costs and tightening regulations on carbon emissions are making renewable energy, or “renewables,” increasingly compelling to hospitals. Hospitals that utilize renewables stand out among their peers through their commitment to community health and to providing leadership in environmental stewardship. Renewables can reduce the impact of hospital operations on power plant emissions and thus have a positive effect on environmental health. According to the Department of Energy, healthcare facilities are generally responsible for about 9 percent of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and 10 percent of the pollution particulates that cause asthma and other pulmonary diseases.

The solar service agreement (lease) is with Missouri Solar Applications, LLC, with headquarters in Jefferson City, MO. The lease agreement runs for 23 years and assumes a cumulative savings to the hospital in excess of $250,000 by the end of the agreement. “When businesses redirect their investments or equity into solar energy, they are often amazed by the quick payback and the return on that investment,” Missouri Solar Applications CEO Vaughn Prost said. “Your benefits are financial and environmental, simultaneously.” Interestingly, the hospital was not eligible for any government subsidies or loans on solar power and yet, it is set to make some savings on its total energy cost.

“In our business of keeping people healthy, we believe if we can operate with clean energy that doesn’t pollute, that has a good impact on health,” said Randy Tobler, MD, CEO, at Scotland County Hospital & Clinics. Tobler said, “Our responsibility as a healthcare provider is not just about taking care of people when they are ill, it’s really looking at the health and wellness of the community as a whole. If we can save money on our energy costs, reduce our carbon footprint & provide healthcare, you can’t beat that trifecta.”

Additional community benefits from the renewable energy generated by the solar panels at the hospital is the reduction in the City of Memphis’ overall peak load & their annual capacity costs. Stacy Alexander, City of Memphis, Utility Superintendent said, “Because our annual capacity costs are based on our highest peak load of the year, anything the hospital can generate from solar will knock a little bit off of that peak number & potentially knock down the annual capacity costs & demand. We’re really glad to see the hospital step up and do this energy project.”