The Scotland County Hospital (SCH) Employee Committee in Memphis recognized employees for their years of service with the organization and awarded service pins this month during National Hospital Week. The Hospital is in its 47th year of providing healthcare services in the community and opened its doors on July 20, 1970.

There are several employees at SCH that have been loyal to the organization for multiple decades and received service pins this year. At the top of that list, working over 45 years is Jim McClintic. He earned his 45 year pin while Kelley Ketchum earned a 35 year pin, and Julie Poe earned a 25 year pin.

Jim McClintic, of Memphis and a native of Hannibal, began his career as a radiology tech in Hannibal and then took the position at Scotland County Hospital as the Director of Radiology in September 1971. He spent 42 years as a radiology tech for the Hospital before “retiring” in 2013 and coming back part-time as a patient transporter and greeter at the Hospital’s Main Entrance.

Kelley Ketchum, of Memphis, began her career at the Hospital as a “candy striper” when she was in high school. She was recognized for 35 years of loyalty to Scotland County Hospital. After high school, she went on to nursing school and earned an RN degree. She has worked in nearly every department from surgery to OB to ER. Because of her vast experience and skills, she still floats to many departments around the Hospital. You will still see her in ER, while she also works on the Med-Surg floor, oncology, cardiology and infusion.

Julie Poe, of Downing, was recognized for 25 years of service to the Hospital. She has spent her career working in the Business Office, but has worn many hats in that department on both the clinic side and the hospital side. She has always been involved in coding and billing, while also doing payroll and accounts payable. Currently, she does billing for the hospital’s three rural health clinics in Memphis, Lancaster and Wyaconda.

Next on the list of long time hospital employees are the 20 years of service employees and that list is: Jamie Kice, Maintenance; Ruth Addison, Housekeeping; Jeanette Fogle, Lab; and Candy Alderton, Clinic-Centralized Scheduling.

The Employee Committee recognizes employees, annually, with service pins in five year increments. Other employees receiving pins this year include: 15 year pins – Dr. Celeste Miller-Parish, Mary Lou Kraus, Tammy Howard and Greg Probst; 10 year pins – Randy Watkins, Tena Parrish, Ashley Ward, Jennifer Laws, Deanna Rowland, Margaret Robeson, Ashley Tharp, Goldie Reiter and Rich Jackson; 5 year pins – Kendra Schlatter, Julie Helenthal, Ali Gregory, Stephanie Ketchum, Libby Dole, Laura Colvin and Julie Cook.

Recently, the Scotland County Hospital Employee Committee awarded a $500 scholarship to a Clark County R-1 Senior, Addison Sprague. Mr. Sprague is attending Truman State University in Kirksville this fall and plans to study speech pathology. He is the son of Brad and Kay Sprague of Kahoka. Each year the SCH Employee Committee offers the scholarship to one student that applies from either Clark, Knox, Scotland or Schuyler County school districts. This year the Employee Committee reviewed 19 scholarship applications before selecting Mr. Sprague’s. Because hospital employees come from all of these counties, it’s only fitting to offer the scholarship in these four school districts.