The Scotland County Memorial Hospital (dba Scotland County Hospital) Board of Directors met in regular session on Thursday, February 26, 2018. Those present: Curtis Ebeling,-Chairman, Joe Doubet-Vice Chairman, Judy Wilson-Secretary (arriving at 5:40 pm), Robert Neese- Treasurer, Members: Dwight DeRosear

Michael Brandon, Controller, presented the Financial Report. There was a lengthy discussion on statistics, utilization and generating specific reports by service line which target tracking utilization vs. charges and claims being completed. Gross patient revenue for January was $3,767,060; Net Patient Revenue Per Day was $54,065; Contractual percentage YTD was 53.15%; Expenses for January were $1,945,290; Expenses per day were $59,585. Net Loss for January ($266,935); Net loss before depreciation YTD ($462,035); Net loss after depreciation YTD ($1,366,395). Approval of accounts payable for February was approved by majority vote.

Randy Tobler, MD, FACOG, Chief Executive Officer, gave an administrative report with these highlights – Operations: reported on meeting with Mennonite/Amish Elders. Tobler reported the meeting to be productive. He invited the Elders to individually or as a group to any of the Hospital board meetings. February has seen consistently much higher than normal inpatient census and a gratifying response from the clinical team to take on extra shifts on the Med-Surg floor. Clinics have been busy in parallel, with influenza peak in February. As a result, all hospital staff across departments have been functioning at peak level while maintaining quality and providing a great patient experience during this busy time.

The Finance Committee met on 2/12 with the Executive Leadership Team to prepare a framework for Board to review, revise and approve.

Supervisors received a memo reducing to $1,000 the threshold for administrative approval of purchases with details regarding each purchase, prior to approval.

Senior Life Solutions staff are in training and initial patient enrollment is underway.

Employee Survey Response Teams continue to meet with some actionable suggestions emerging.

SCCC has resumed utilizing SCH Lab Services. Revenue Cycle Process Improvement is utilizing internal review and external assistance, with projected efficiency and improved collections, focusing on insurance proceeds. Contract with vendor to facilitate launch of CMS encouraged Annual Wellness Visit Initiative for all Medicare beneficiaries is in negotiation.

EMS conducted a Quality Assurance Initiative and as part of the review, it was determined that billing will be done on a fee schedule basis going forward.

Dr. Iqbal Khan will be providing once monthly Neurology clinics including electromyogram and nerve conduction testing starting in March.

Personnel: Ongoing work with departmental supervisors to adjust staffing structures to manage attrition without unnecessary rehiring using benchmarks and SCH service standards guidance. “Noodles & Doodles” Spaghetti Supper and art auction is schedule for April 14th at the High School as a fundraiser for the Tiger Cub Care Employee Child Care.

Listening session with MMS clinic staff at their request produced several expense neutral, quality enhancing, revenue boosting suggestions offered.

Regulatory/Industry Trends: OB, ENT and Urology received inaccurate “fail” rating after access audits assessing physician availability from Missouri Care, one of three managed Medicaid contractors. Dr. Tobler informed Missouri Care of the absurdity of the audit in its goals, methods and findings. They stated we should not have received the letters, after Tobler called them on it. Furthermore, he wrote to several state legislators expressing disgust with the process and requesting they address it.

Dr. Davis testified in favor of Senator Bob Onder’s bill addressing Anthem’s aggressive policy of retroactive Emergency Room claims denials.

Tobler reported moderating a CEO Panel at the Telehealth Summit produced by Missouri Telehealth Network.

Jeff Davis, DO, Chief Medical Officer, presented the CMO report with these highlights: Dr. Davis attended the Quality Assurance & Safety meeting. He & Tobler met with leaders from Blessing Hospital regarding the current affiliation and the future. He and Tobler met regarding clinician management, retention & recruiting. He attended the Finance Committee meeting. He met with Lori Nelson, RN, Clinic Manager regarding clinic personnel/staffing, scheduling and physician relations. In clinician relations he worked with clinical IT on clinic & hospital workflow/HER, etc. He is working with Kristin Hyde and Dr. Heather Martin on inpatient/OB/Peds physician coverage and with Dr. Tobler regarding clinician contracts. Regarding Service Line Development, he reported that the Team Care project at MMS is expanding to Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants, but staffing is an issue. The 340B Pharmacy program is going strong and there appears to be even more potential hospital savings. Recruitment and Retention: Kelsey (Davis) Humes is now working in Urgent Care. She will join SCH full-time in August 2019. Dr. Davis reported he is the new Medical Director of Knox County Nursing Home in Edina.

In Old Business, there was a lengthy discussion and explanation of vendor pricing regarding the Chargemaster review. Three bids were received. The last Chargemaster review was in 2012. Michael Brandon recommended to accept the bid from Holiday & Associates. Bid accepted by majority vote. Upon the Employee Incentives Committee’s actionable items from their last meeting, Administration’s recommendation is to open up the retirement plan to all employees with unlimited hourly threshold, for full-time, part-time and prn. Majority vote in favor. The board approved moving forward with the Strategic Plan document to be presented for approval at the March meeting.

In new business, Dr. Tobler gave a report on the Finance Committee Remediation Plan with the committee’s goal of breaking even by end of the FY19. This would require a 10.8% reduction in expenses. Tobler explained that as repeatedly emphasized by the SCH auditors, there have been major structural decreases in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement over several years, most notably the 2014 Sequestration of 2%. Also the federal decrease from 100% to the current 65% of a fund to support bad Medicare debt and lower disproportionate share payments for hospitals serving a high percentage of uninsured patients. Additionally, the Hospital has had to implement regulations and mandates that are underfunded, like the electronic medical record and other expenses owing to federal or state regulations increased expenses, out of our control. Finally, it was emphasized that large systems have acquired neighboring private practices in both Kahoka and Lancaster, resulting in loss of market share. Administration believes in order to continue to serve our community with the breadth and depth of services they deserve and have become accustomed to, and recognizing that federal and state funding by definition does not cover our cost of doing business, we must identify efficiencies in operations, trim costs maximally, and identify revenue sources outside of federal and state sources. By majority vote, the Board approved a set target of 10% expense reduction or highly likely revenue enhancements and to develop the recommended narrow network employee health insurance coverage, with back up referenced base pricing for out of network services.

Executive Session

Those present for closed session were Ebeling, DeRosear, Doubet, Neese, Wilson, Tobler, Davis, Rollison, Smith and Prather.

In closed session, the following items were discussed:

Legal & Personnel. Smith exits. Contracts in negotiation were discussed.

Meeting adjourned at 12:11 a.m.