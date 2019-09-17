SCMH District Board Meeting – Open Session Agenda – September 24, 2019

I. Call to Order

A. Approval of Open Session Agenda

B. Approval of Executive Session Agenda pursuant to Missouri Sunshine Law 610021 Sections 1), (3), (13)??

C. Public Comment

II. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of August 27, 2019 Minutes and consent agenda items B – I

B. CNO Report

C. Compliance Committee Mtgs.

D. HIM Update

E. HR Update

F. Material Mgmt

G. RHC Report

H. Supervisor Mtg

I. Contracts

III. Quality Corner

A. QIS Committee Report

IV. Financial Report

A. Finance Report

B. Approval of September A/P action needed

V. Administrative Report

VI. CMO Report

VII. Old Business

A. CEO Annual Report

B. Governwell Board Survey

C. Edina Clinic Update

D. 340B Program Update

E. EMR Restructuring

VIII New Business

A. State Licensure Survey 9/9 – 9/12/19

B. MHA Hospital Improvement Innovation Network Milestone 10-Award

C. Employee Retirement Plan Match

D. Wage Freeze

E. Care In America Network

IX Executive Session

A. Approval of August 27, 2019 Executive Session Minutes

B. Personnel

C. Legal

X Adjournment

