SCMH District Board Meeting – Open Session Agenda – September 24, 2019
I. Call to Order
A. Approval of Open Session Agenda
B. Approval of Executive Session Agenda pursuant to Missouri Sunshine Law 610021 Sections 1), (3), (13)??
C. Public Comment
II. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of August 27, 2019 Minutes and consent agenda items B – I
B. CNO Report
C. Compliance Committee Mtgs.
D. HIM Update
E. HR Update
F. Material Mgmt
G. RHC Report
H. Supervisor Mtg
I. Contracts
III. Quality Corner
A. QIS Committee Report
IV. Financial Report
A. Finance Report
B. Approval of September A/P action needed
V. Administrative Report
VI. CMO Report
VII. Old Business
A. CEO Annual Report
B. Governwell Board Survey
C. Edina Clinic Update
D. 340B Program Update
E. EMR Restructuring
VIII New Business
A. State Licensure Survey 9/9 – 9/12/19
B. MHA Hospital Improvement Innovation Network Milestone 10-Award
C. Employee Retirement Plan Match
D. Wage Freeze
E. Care In America Network
IX Executive Session
A. Approval of August 27, 2019 Executive Session Minutes
B. Personnel
C. Legal
X Adjournment
This Tentative agenda is submitted for newspaper publishing. Amendments maybe required prior to or during agenda approval.
