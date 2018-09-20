The Scotland County Memorial Hospital (dba Scotland County Hospital) Board of Directors met in regular session on Thursday, August 30, 2018. Present: Curtis Ebeling- Chairman, Joe Doubet-Vice Chairman, Judy Wilson-secretary, Members Dwight DeRosear and Lori Fulk.

Others present: Dr. Randy Tobler; CEO, Michael Brandon, Controller, Elizabeth Guffey, RN, CNO, Angela Schmitter, RHIT, Heather Ayer, RN, Stephanie Ketchum LPN, QI Data and Virtual Health Coordinator, Lori Nelson, RN, RHC Supervisor, Missy Smith, HR Coordinator, Kris Hyde, Executive Assistant/Medical Staff Coordinator, Suzie Lister, Revenue Cycle Manager and Brenda Prather, Recording Secretary. Also present were Dr. Julia McNabb, Erick Byrn, EMS Supervisor.

Guests present were: Lee Shultz, Ronnie Tinkle, Stacy Westhoff and Jamie Triplett.

Chairman Ebeling called the meeting to order at 5:35 p.m. Public comment was offered by Lee Shultz, RN. Mrs. Shultz commented on concerns, questions and suggestions she had regarding processes and services offered by Scotland County Hospital and Clinics. Dr. Tobler offered comments and answers. Mrs. Shultz exits.

There were no community members present for the Tax Hearing agenda item, nor comments offered by those in attendance. Tax level remains set at $.4953/$100 valuation. Appropriate documents will be set to the County Clerk.

Scotland County Ambulance District Chairman, Ronnie Tinkle, Dr. Julie McNabb, EMS Medical Director, along with district board members Stacy Westhoff and Jamie Triplett were present to discuss acquiring money from the Equipment Fund for purpose of purchasing a patient load power lift for Ambulance Truck Unit #2 at an approximate cost of $20,000. Motion moved and approved for purchase. Tinkle, Westhoff and Triplett exit.

Michael Brandon, Controller, presented the Financial Report for both June & July. Gross patient revenue for June was $3,889,164 while July was $3,610,880; Bad Debt, Charity Care and other Deductions for June was: ($21,820), July was $150,180; Contractual percentage YTD for June was 53.19%, July was 56.12%; Net Patient Revenue, June: $3,889,165, July $3,610,880; Net Patient Revenue Per Day, June: $55,920, July $51,107; Total Operating Expenses for June were $1,696,720, July $1,783,475. Expenses per day for June was $58,670, July was $57,531; Total Operating Profit/Loss June: ($222,200 ), Total Operating Profit/Loss July: ($249,955); June Tax Revenue: $44,525, July $45,615; Net profit/loss before depreciation for June was ($352,025), Net profit/loss before depreciation for July was ($124,170); Net loss YTD ($249,955).

Approval of accounts payable for July was approved by majority vote.

Randy Tobler, MD, FACOG, Chief Executive Officer, gave an administrative report with these highlights. Dr. Tobler reported that in response to the recent Letter to the Editor in the Memphis Democrat, he had called Mr. Arnold offering an apology for the misunderstanding and communicated the same with past and present employees.

Operations: The clinic and business staff involved in Annual Wellness Visits, Gaps in Care, and Care Coordination met with High Performance Network to answer questions, align scheduling, coding, and billing processes, and establish responsibilities. There are operational difficulties that are being worked out regarding the new Employee Health Plan and the MU Health Direct Contract has been executed.

Tiger Cub Care employee childcare center is progressing with the required renovations to the building and interviews are being conducted for a Director of the program.

The revenue cycle improvement project with AVEC is staying on track with AVEC officials on site for periodic visits observing and evaluating roles, performance indicators and development of a reorganization plan.

Dr. Tobler reported that he has confirmed with state officials that we can continue to participate in the Medicaid EHR Incentive program. No fine will be applied due to our success in another program that provides evidence of meaningful use required to avoid penalty. Further, all but a small percentage of missed 2017 bonus incentives can be recouped in the future.

Stephanie Ketchum and Elizabeth Guffey gave updates on potential dermatology and psychiatric telehealth services via a telerobot lease.

Medical Staff/Allied Health: Medical staff has been surveyed regarding their priorities in specialty services needs while utilization, cost and contribution to the mission will be used to determine which, if any, services may be reduced or expanded.

Dr. Jeff Davis was not in attendance, but submitted the Chief Medical Officer report. The Senior Management Team met to discuss a clinically integrated network (CIN) in our market, telehealth possibilities, anesthesia services and outpatient service lines. He recently met, in Quincy, with leaders from Blessing Health Systems, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Hannibal Clinic and Crossriver Quality Health Partners which are part of a clinically integrated network. Dr. Davis reported that he had attended the Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons Summer Board of Trustees meeting and that he is pursuing recertification of Board Certification in Family Medicine with computer testing in September and hands on practical testing in October.

Additionally, he is finalizing the Certified Medical Director training from the Society for Post-Acute and Long Term Care Medicine.

In Old Business, Dr. Tobler reported on the revenue cycle reorganization with AVEC. Angela Schmitter gave further reports on the business office’s work with AVEC.

Dr. Tobler gave a report on the Strategic Readiness project with BKD and a questionnaire that was developed for distribution to hospital leadership and key stakeholders in the four county services area. BKD will tabulate the responses and present a Phase I Strategic Readiness report before the end of the year.

In New Business, required board of governance education was discussed.

Anesthesia services were discussed.

Crossriver Clinically Integrated Network (CIN) was discussed. Dr. Tobler explained that a CIN allows multiple parties (physicians, hospitals primarily) to come together into a single network to execute on a shared value proposition including 1) improved quality of care, resulting in better population health, 2) reduction in costs and, 3) improved patient experience, all with the goal of joint contracting as a group with insurers.

Dr. Tobler reported on an EHR vendor that may offer advantages over the current vendor. He, Michael Brandon and Ken McMinn attended a preview session with the EHR vendor.

Robert Neese-Treasurer, enters meeting.

The board reviewed the courtyard landscaping maintenance bids. A specific scope of work will be created and rebid to avoid misunderstanding of bid criteria.

The Shift Differential Policy was revisited & discussed. A motion was moved and approved for a change in the Shift Differential Policy.

Executive Session:

Those present for closed session were DeRosear, Doubet, Neese, Fulk, Wilson, Dr. Tobler, , Missy Smith and Brenda Prather.

In closed session, the following items were discussed: Legal actions and contracts in negotiation.

Personnel.

Meeting adjourned at 9:35 pm.