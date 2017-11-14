Dear Editor,

Saturday was Veterans Day. All around the country, groups of people and organizations paid tribute to our veterans. In Scotland County there are many to be recognized and rightly so.

But have you ever asked yourself, what about Charles Thomas Moore? He was killed in Vietnam saving many lives as a combat medic and posthumously awarded the second highest award the Army gives for bravery. (The Distinguished Service Cross).

Did you ever ask yourself why isn’t there a street named in his honor or a park or a building? He is the only soldier from Scotland County to receive this medal.

What about Roy McDaniel? Known as Missouri’s most decorated soldier from WWII. Not a single thing to recognize his service in Scotland County while his uniform and medals are on display in a museum in Jefferson City.

Did you ever ask yourself why the local VFW never made an effort to honor these soldiers?

Gerald McDaniel