I do hope the person who picked up a black billfold in the parking lot at Gas-N-More on Valentine’s Day reads this. I am so thankful to you for your honesty. When I realized I did not have my billfold, I was not as concerned about the cash, as I was my driver’s license and insurance cards.

I do not currently live around Memphis, but I graduated from high school in 1974. I never felt like I fit in after moving here when I was in the 6th grade. I returned for my five year class reunion – didn’t feel like there was much change – haven’t been to another reunion since.

I happened to be in Memphis on this particular day, attending a funeral in Ewing for my niece who had been called away at a young age. It was truly a day of reflection. I often think that if all people treated each other as equals, believed in the value of honesty and trust, and genuinely cared for each other, this would be a much better world to live in.

Wish I could have thanked you in person.

Judy Fuller