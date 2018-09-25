Friday Night Flashback is the theme for the 2018 Scotland County R-I Homecoming, which will be celebrated on Friday, October 5th. Students at SCR-I will be celebrating all week with a variety of Spirit Days culminating with Friday’s parade, football game and high school dance.

Starting Monday, October 1st, students will show their school pride by dressing in accordance to each day’s spirit theme. Monday, students will do their best to take us back a couple centuries for 1776 America Day. Tuesday will be back to the present, with a little more comfortable look, replacing powdered wigs with pajamas. The time machine comes back into play Wednesday, but the trip isn’t as far as students will dress for Tie Dyed Hippies Day. Things will get really interesting Thursday for Decade Dispute when 7th graders will dress for the Early 2000s; 8th graders – 90s; Freshmen – 80s; Sophomores – 70s; Juniors – 60s; and Seniors – 50s.

The SCR-I Student Council will be collecting for a different charitable organization each day. Students can donate and the dollar amount donated per day by each class along with the number of students per grade dressed up for spirit days will determine which class receives the SC SPIRIT STICK.

Friday will be Tiger Spirit Day, with high school students preparing for the parade. School will dismiss at 1:05 p.m. with the parade forming at 2:15 p.m. The parade will start at 3 p.m. and a community pep rally will follow on the square. Anyone interested in having a float in the parade can contact Jenna Ward or Terri Slaughter at High School 660-465-8901.

The 2018 SCR-I Homecoming Grand Marshal will be Larry Riney.

The Homecoming football game will kickoff at 7 p.m. against Knox County.

The 2018 Homecoming Royalty will be crowned at halftime.

Royalty candidates are Gabby Zahn, daughter of Rob and Becky Zahn; Will Fromm, son of Kevin and Dani Fromm; Haley Darcy, daughter of Daphne Darcy and Jamie Kice; Grant McRobert, son of Dave and Lana McRobert; Khloe Hamlin, daughter of Jeremy Hamlin and Kara Wickert; Slade McAfee, son of Dan and Shelby McAfee; Kaylyn Anders, daughter of Rusty and Melissa Anders; and Mason Kliethermes, son of Matthew and Jessica Kliethermes.

Attendants will be: 7th GRADE – Makynlee Jack, daughter of Jesse & Stacey Jack and Jadin Fuller, son of Jardin & Brandi Fuller; 8th GRADE – Kina Billings, daughter of Michael & Tammy Billings and Owen Triplett, son of Chad & Heidi Triplett; FRESHMEN – Taryn Hassell, daughter of Tanya Hassell and Mike Hassell and Trayton Buckallew, son of Kelly & Molly Buckallew and Jamie Kethe; SOPHOMORES – Laney Campbell, daughter of Mike & Terry Campbell and Kaden Anders, son of Eric Anders and Tonya Anders; JUNIORS – Kathryn Feeney, daughter of Chris & Karri Feeney and Eric Yarbrough, son of Tara Huber and Chris Yarbrough.