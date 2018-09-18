It took eight games, but the power bats finally arrived for the Scotland County softball team Monday night in Memphis as the Lady Tigers cracked three home runs en route to a 12-7 win over Westran.

SCR-I jumped on top early. Hannah Feeney singled and scored on a triple by Kaylyn Anders in the bottom of the first for a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second Khloe Hamlin singled and scored on a double by Kaitlyn McMinn. Hannah Feeney and Madie Bondurant added RBI singles to extend the lead to 5-0.

Westran trimmed the deficit to 5-2 in the third and pulled ahead 6-5 in the fourth.

Scotland County rallied in the bottom of the fourth, plating five runs. Katie Feeney started the rally with a base hit. After Hannah Feeney walked, Madie Bondurant tied the game with an RBI single. An error and a wild pitch allowed another run to score before McMinn made it 10-6 launching a three-run homer over the left field fence.

Westran trimmed the lead to 10-7 in the fifth before Katie Feeney got the run back with one swing of the bat. The junior connected on her first career home run to make the score 11-7.

The Lady Tigers turned a double play in the sixth when Hamlin fielded a grounder at shortstop and got the runner at first before Bondurant fired to third to cut down the runner trying to advance on the play and end the inning.

SCR-I tacked on an insurance run in the sixth when McMinn connected on her second opposite-field homer of the night.

Reliever Kylee Stott walked the bases loaded in the seventh to make things interesting. The sophomore recovered to strike out a pair of batters to end the threat.

McMinn notched the win, pitching five innings, allowing seven runs, four earned, on eight hits and two walks while striking out six.

Stott tossed two innings, not allowing a hit while walking four and striking out two.

McMinn went 3-4 with two runs scored and five RBI. Bondurant was 3-4 with a run scored and three RBIs. Hannah Feeney went 2-3 with three runs scored and Katie Feeney was 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Scotland County improved to 4-4 on the season and 2-1 in Lewis & Clark Conference play.