Jefferson City, MO — One in six adults and one in five children in Missouri experience food insecurity. For the third consecutive year, Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance teamed up with Feeding Missouri to help. Insurance producers and customer service representatives across the state collected donations throughout April and May at their local offices. Donations were locally distributed to Feeding Missouri’s partner agencies.

The statewide food drive wrapped up this week with a total of 31,891 pounds or 15.9 tons of non-perishables and $6,049 in donations.

Hunger impacts our community too. Thanks to all the community members, customers and volunteers that pulled together, our office located at 388 S Clay St, Memphis MO, donated 178 pounds of food.