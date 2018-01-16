Aarron Holt and Jessica Steele are delighted to announce their engagement. Aarron is the son of Penny and the late DeWayne Holt of Granger, MO. He attended high school at Scotland County High and graduated from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelors Degree in Business Management in 2006. He is currently employed with Roquette America. Jessica is the daughter of Jim and Liz Steele of Unionville, MO. She attended school at Putnam County High and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelors degree in Financial Services in 2010. She is currently employed with Peoples Bank of Wyaconda. The wedding will take place March 10, 2018, in Unionville.