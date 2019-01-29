FAYETTE, MO – Central Methodist University has announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester and Megan Holt of Rutledge has been recognized. Holt, an education major, studies at CMU’s main campus in Fayette.

This outstanding academic achievement is awarded only to students who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester, among other criteria, according to CMU Provost and Dean of the University Dr. Rita Gulstad.

Out of CMU’s nearly 5,000 College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) and College of Graduate and Extended Studies (CGES) students, 984 were named to the fall semester Dean’s List.

These students study at CMU’s main campus in Fayette, at CMU’s extended sites, or through CMU’s online programs.

Since its founding in 1854, CMU has evolved into a university that confers master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees through programming on its main campus in Fayette, Mo., and through extension sites and online.