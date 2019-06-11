Southeastern Community College in Burlington, IA has announced the 2019 Spring graduates. Commencement ceremonies were held May 15th in Keokuk, IA and May 16th in Burlington, IA.
Ashley M. Holt of Memphis graduated with a degree in practical nursing.
