Hoffman Mansion, located on the banks of the beautiful Mississippi River, will be hosting “Doors Open” tours on Sunday, October 23, 2016 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tours will run every 15 minutes. Tickets can be purchased online at ticsrus.com or in person at Keokuk Area Tourism located at 428 Main St., Keokuk, Iowa. Tour Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance for $20 each. Ticket holders must be twelve (12) years of age or older. The buses and mansion are not handicap accessible. All parking will be a short distance north of the mansion in Great Lakes Boat Company’s parking lot. Buses will shuttle ticketholders to the mansion and return them to their vehicles. No photos will be allowed at the Mansion.

Ticket holders will be eligible to purchase additional tickets (for $10 each) to win a one night stay (for two) at the Hoffman Mansion. The stay will include a gourmet dinner by Chef Shawn. Only 500 of these ticket will be sold.

The mansion is located in Hamilton, Illinois with a panoramic view of America’s First Great Dam which links Keokuk, Iowa and Hamilton, Illinois. This has been a visible landmark by land and Mississippi River boaters since it was completed in 2006. The tour will include the lower level consisting of fourteen (14) rooms plus the massive main entry of this 23,000 square foot home. This is one of the finest homes in the Midwest and perhaps, any place that you have ever been. Upon entering the circle drive and parking under the port cochere, you see a statue that is solid peach marble imported from Italy. As you pass through the hand-carved Philippine mahogany doors, you enter a foyer which is approximately 32 feet high with paintings in the dome above. Throughout the whole house, there is art. Along the first hallway, there is art from Holland, paintings from France, Italy, including Florence and Rome, South America, the Caribbean, Haiti, Honduras, and even from oriental sources including Hong Kong.

One of the recent guests at the Hoffman Mansion was Justin Bieber who left something behind for owner, Jim Hoffman, to frame and for all to see.

The “Doors Open” tour will benefit America’s First Great Dam Museum. This newly founded museum located at 428 Main St., Keokuk, Iowa, is in the process of being constructed to preserve and maintain the history of the Keokuk-Hamilton Dam and Power Plant completed in 1913 and still in operation. The board of America’s First Great Dam Museum has hired a professional museum designer to lay out the museum. Funding will be needed to start the actual construction. America’s First Great Dam Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.

For further information, call 319-524-5599 or e-mail info@keokukiowatourism.org.