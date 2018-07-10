WASHINGTON, D.C. – Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and encouraging youth to pursue their dreams through higher education, today announced that 10 students pursuing a degree in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) will receive scholarships of $10,000. The scholarships, sponsored by Honeywell, are awarded to young men and women for their commitment to continuing their education and serving their communities, despite having faced adversity.

Since the establishment of its scholarship program in 1984, Horatio Alger Association has awarded more than $143 million in undergraduate, graduate and specialized scholarships to students from across the United States, including all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. Horatio Alger Association Members – business, civic and philanthropic leaders who have demonstrated determination and a strong work ethic in their pursuit of personal and professional success – fully fund the organization’s scholarship programs. The scholarship program was established in 2014 and made possible by former Honeywell Chairman and CEO, David Cote, who was inducted as a lifetime Member of the Association that same year.

Honeywell wholly funds the scholarship program through Honeywell Hometown Solutions, its corporate citizenship initiative. In partnership with Horatio Alger Association, the Honeywell Scholarship program is available to college freshmen enrolled at Honeywell Partner schools or Horatio Alger Collegiate Partner schools. To qualify for the Honeywell Scholarship, applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0, exhibit strong character and academic promise and display perseverance in overcoming significant personal adversity.

The following Scholars will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship each to pursue STEM education:

Abrar Anwar, University of Texas at Austin, Computer Science

Hassan Eid, University of California at San Diego, Electrical Engineering

Neghena Faizyar, University of California at San Diego, Data Science

Evan Hite, Missouri University of Science and Technology, Computer Engineering

Thomas Koonce Jr., Virginia Tech, General Engineering

Melanie Moenning, Georgia Institute of Technology, Industrial and Systems Engineering

Zane Rice, Missouri University of Science and Technology, Electrical Engineering

Sabrina Schneider, Georgia Institute of Technology, Mechanical Engineering

Pavel Smolin, Missouri University of Science and Technology, Mechanical Engineering

Brian Wu, Arizona State University, Electrical Engineering

In addition to the 10 recipients of the Honeywell Scholarship, Horatio Alger Association also announced that five students have been selected for Honeywell’s summer internship program. The program selects Horatio Alger Scholars who are entering their senior year of study to participate in a prestigious internship at various Honeywell locations across the country. Internship assignments range from cross-business projects and individual research assignments to design and innovation development.

The following Horatio Alger Scholars are currently serving as summer interns for Honeywell:

Tyler Miller, Brigham Young University

Olajide Ogun, Penn State University

Shaididur Rahman, Rutgers University

Celeste Richards, University of Texas at Austin

Thavy Tach, University of Puget Sound

The 2018 Horatio Alger Honeywell Scholarship recipients have maintained an average GPA of 3.63 while coming from households with an average annual income below a level specified by the association.

“We are grateful for Honeywell’s support,” said Matthew Rose, president, Horatio Alger Association. “This unique scholarship and internship program provides unparalleled opportunities for our Scholars through not only their STEM education, but through hands-on experience in the field.”