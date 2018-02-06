ROLLA, MO – Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2017 semester.

Evan R. Hite, a sophomore engineering major from Memphis was named to the list.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

