Each May hundreds of thousands of students across the country take Advanced Placement (AP) exams to demonstrate their knowledge of specific subjects. The College Board recognizes students who demonstrate exemplary college-level achievement on these exams with AP Scholar Awards.

The AP exams are scored on a 5-point scale and scores of 3, 4, or 5 are considered passing scores. The AP Scholar Award is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. The AP Scholar with Honor Award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more AP exams. The AP Scholar with Distinction Award recognizes students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores 3 or higher on five or more AP exams.

Two Scotland County R-1 students were recognized as AP Scholars based on their performance on AP exams in the past two years. Elijah Cooley received an AP Scholar Award for earning 3 or higher on the AP Statistics, AP Calculus, and AP Physics exams. Evan Hite received an AP Scholar with Distinction Award for averaging above a 3.5 and earning a 3 or higher on the AP Calculus, AP Chemistry, AP Physics, AP Statistics, and AP United States History exams.

“SCR-I would like to congratulate these two students on this outstanding accomplishment,” said the district’s AP director, Kim McCluskey.