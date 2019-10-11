Ready to take an evening stroll? The Downing House Museum is hosting an “Evening at the Museum – A Candlelit Tour of the Past”. This walking tour showcases 11 local historic costumed characters who will tell their stories by lantern and candlelight at the Downing House Museum Complex at 311 South Main Street, Memphis, Missouri on Friday and Saturday October 18th and 19th at 7:00 p.m.

Come listen and enjoy stories told by Memphis Community Players portraying local historical characters. Characters will include William G. Downing who will greet the audience to begin the walking tour. William came from Virginia in 1837 and later built the 14 room brick mansion in 1858. Ella Ewing, Missouri’s Gentle Giantess will provide a narration of her life in Scotland County and while touring with Barnum Bailey Circus. Pernell Batts Barnett’s father, James, will talk of his son who is represented by the “Soldier in the Field” statue located on the north side of the Memphis Depot. Another favorite character from the area is Tom Horn, a legendary bounty hunter who was paid to hunt down cattle rustlers.

New to the tour this year is J. Harvey Mott, the materializing spiritual medium who lived in Memphis in the mid to late 1800s. Also making an appearance will be Jesse Stice who will retell the tale of the hardships endured as one of Scotland County’s first settlers in the 1830s. Another new character is Charles Mety who shares his experiences as the superintendent of public buildings when Scotland County’s courthouse was built in February 1844. Edward Kutzner, Civil War veteran, will speak of his service in the Missouri Militia at Hannibal, MO. in charge of 1,000 men. Also making an appearance will be Dr. Uda Belle Garrison, Scotland County native who promises life changing health treatments using Vaporized Mineral Fume Baths.

A biographical sketch of James Tippett, educator and local children’s author, will be will highlight growing up in Scotland County. The final character will present facts about the orphan train and a story of a local boy who was on a train and how he came to live in the northeast Missouri area.

Tickets will be $5 and on sale at the Memphis Theatre. Box Office times are 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, & 19 until sold out. You may call the theater during these dates and times at (660) 465-2277.

Light refreshments on the lawn will follow the performance. In the event of severe weather, the performances may be presented at the Memphis Theatre. Information will be made available on the days of the performance if needed. The evening is made possible by the Memphis Community Players and a US Bank Foundation Grant that encourages providing local cultural activities for all ages.