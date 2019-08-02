His Way… Or The My Way?

The System of God is not casual. Neither is it of selectionary ease. It isn’t handy; just hanging around for its principles to be snared when in need of one here or another there. The Kingdom of God is diametrically opposed to human wisdom’s insistence.

Enter… a new way of thinking… of believing. Enter His Spirit showing through in us.

God is true. He exists. To know Him, to love Him, requires a systemic ponderance foreign to one’s self-selectory engineering mindset. He is most backward to our assumed forward movement. Thus, the decision is day by day…HIS Way or the MY Way?

To follow God, the casual unthinking, unstudying, unsearching habitizing of Christian religion must go. It. Must. Die. The human mind must determine to bow down to what would be known as the MasterMind.

God revealed the cross of Christ by way of abandoning it Himself. Only in sinners does His grace come into vision. He seems to be revealed the most among those who had lost their identity; lepers, sick, dejected, and rejected. His ways, as scripture insists, were/are never our ways.

To latch onto this Thread is much easier said than done. Life is either His way or My way… but it can’t be both. We must abandon self-righteousness in order to experience His righteousness. One… for the other… but never both simultaneously.

May we all try to make progress in this new kind of life known as God’s Kingdom. Try to avoid the selfish me-centered style which blankets Christian efforts. Let’s do what we can to imitate the sight, walk, and monumental faith that looks like the kind Jesus revealed… and expects of us.

It’s to be His Way… not the My Way.