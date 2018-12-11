Kaylyn Anders puts up the shot in the paint over the Highland defenders. The Cougars held SCR-I’s leading scorer to just two points.

Riding high off a big victory Friday night in Unionville, Scotland County was humbled three nights later in Highland as the Lady Cougars crushed SCR-I 60-28.

The Lady Tigers were never able to get on track offensively in a night that no player scored over five points.

Early on the SCR-I full-court press caused the Cougars plenty of concern. Even that wasn’t enough to overcome a frigid shooting performance, as SCR-I managed just a single field goal in the contest’s opening eight minutes as Highland built a 14-2 lead.

A steal and a fast break score by Katie Feeney followed by a free throw by Micah Cooley momentarily cu the deficit to single digits to start the first period. Highland answered with a 10-0 run before Madie Bondurant sank a three-pointer to make the score 24-8 at the half.

Highland got things rolling offensively in the third period, pouring in 23 points. Cooley had a pair of field goals and Khloe Hamlin made a three-pointer but SCR-I saw the lead grow to 47-19.

Coach Cory Shultz turned the game over to his reserves in the final period as Highland coasted to the 60-28 win with a running clock.

Scotland County fell to 3-3 on the season. Cooley led SCR-I in scoring with five points.