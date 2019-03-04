At first glance, the idea of Heaven’s Silence could lead one to believe that this is a subject about “not speaking up” when such should have happened…. would have been expected. Yet, the theme is the opposite; that of the necessary silence that was doing the grandest work for humanity.

When Jesus lay in the grave, the Son of God was assumed dead; permanently so. Hope seemed to have taken a massive blow to the imagination. There was no voice from the sky. Mountains and oceans remained intact. Galaxies did not flail in suffocating disorientation. All appeared to be silent as if nothing should, could, or would be done with this utmost of all atrocities. Didn’t anything or anyone or The One… care?

Why the silence? Why?

God had this. He was calm and the plan–His intention–was not being disrupted in the least. Rather, it was being fulfilled. When that Third Day came, society quit holding it’s breath. God, in His glorious silence, was demonstrating for His created humanity, forevermore, to be still, let go, and relax. He’s. Got. This.

Of course, during those three days, one could understand the disciples being both a bit edgy and bewildered. Their understanding of future Kingdom had just encountered the most drastic hit possible. Heaven’s CEO of life was dead, buried, and gone. Done. Over. Say it ain’t so!

This is how we get at times, huh? When conversations don’t slant in our favor, when dealings take a right turn rather than a left, or when matters just don’t work out, we are tempted to ask, “Where is this God of ours?” “Why the silence?” “Doesn’t He care?”

The answer for us is the same as it was for James, John, and Peter during their darkest three days. Heaven’s silence contains an astonishing gifted truth. God is not dead. Within the harshest of situations, Father is working the course just as He has planned all along. It is never that He is absent. It is that our understanding of His empowering rescue is ultra-limited.

Heaven’s silence? It carries that perpetual message from dilemma to next dilemma. “Be still…and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10).

Heaven’s Silence is simply in the process of setting up the grand display. We set the stage on July 4th by tediously obtaining and arranging unique hope for that awe-packed moment when we light the fuses and the fireworks overwhelm our eyes and hearts. That’s…what God did with the grave of Jesus. He was setting the stage.

Heaven’s Silence was, in reality, enmeshed with incredible intensity of hope. In perfect timing, God’s eternally-intended thrill overwhelmed…all of us! God lit the fuse to life! His Silence was most effective, don’t you think?