CAPNEMO Head Start is accepting applications for families of children 3-4 years old for preschool for the 2016-2017 school year at its nine Head Start centers in Adair, Schuyler, Knox, Scotland, and Clark counties. Early Head Start services for children six weeks to three years of age are available in Kirksville, Edina, and Memphis.

When your child attends Head Start, they are provided a preschool education along with healthy meals and snacks. Head Start also delivers developmental screenings for children. Parent involvement opportunities are provided along with service referrals to meet family needs. Hallmark to the program are their Family Engagement activities.

Low-income families and children with disabilities are eligible. However, some slots are also available for all income levels. Children must be three-four years old.

For more information about registration, call 660-665-9855; apply online at http://www.capnemo.org, or contact a Head Start center near you. Head Start centers can be found at Kirksville Part Day Center (660-665-6284), Jamison Street Head Start/Early Head Start (660-665-7780), Schuyler County Head Start (660-457-3603), Memphis Head Start/Early Head Start (660-465-2514), Edina Head Start/Early Head Start (660-397-3428), Kahoka Head Start (660-727-2622), and Wayland Head Start (660-754-6288).

Applicants will need the following documents for registration:

Proof of age – child’s state birth certificate, state birth facts or passport.

Proof of income – current tax form (W-2 or 1040), 12 months of check stubs, child support payment record, verification of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Supplemental Security Income.

Shot record – proof of up-to-date immunizations.

Additional documentation, if applicable – child’s health insurance card, legal documentation of guardianship, ARD/IEP documents.

Head Start/Early Head Start serves 264 students ranging in age from six weeks to five years in northeast Missouri, across five counties. Students in the program receive free, healthy meals and snacks as well as vision, hearing, nutrition and developmental screenings. Students also benefit from indoor/outdoor play in a healthy environment.

Head Start Centers follow an individualized curriculum approved by Office of Head Start. Home Visits that include information about health, education, nutrition, and finances benefit all enrolled children and their families. Head Start recognizes the role of parents as their child’s first and most important teacher. Parents are encouraged to volunteer and grow through the program to ensure the success of their child.