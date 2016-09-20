“And being in agony He was praying very fervently; and His sweat became like drops of blood, falling down upon the ground.” Luke 22:44

The above is extracted from a scene in the Garden as Jesus faced execution. He agonized during deep and penetrating prayer as he approached his assignment to die that the world would have hope. He wasn’t reluctant. He was driven to offer legitimate reason for the rest of us to hope.

You do get it, don’t you, that we are called to follow his steps? You do get it, don’t you, that church life isn’t about whether you like the preacher or the music? You do get it, don’t you, that the world around us cannot get well until followers of Jesus die for the enemy? Right?

We are living in heavy, serious, times. Complexity confuses. Discouragement distracts. Yet, real honest hope is to be found in this One who faced the cross head on. Many of our hang-nail ailments might dissipate when we persistently grow into the true nature of being believers by living/dying that the wounded might be healed from their intensely discouraging days, months, and years.

Jesus did not say, “Take up your songbook and follow me.” Nor did He call out, “Be sure to find the church that both comforts you and notices you.” Not quite. He agonized over us…and then handed us the like-painful baton. And. We. Will. Not. Flinch.