The Board of Aldermen of the City of Memphis met in regular session on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in Memphis City Hall. Mayor William Reckenberg called the meeting to order. Aldermen present were: Tom Glass, Andrea Brassfield, Chris Feeney, and Lucas Remley. Others in attendance were: City Supt. Roy Monroe; Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander; City Marshal Bill Holland; citizen Laura Schenk; reporter Rick Fischer; and City Clerk Angela Newman.

Alderman Remley moved and Alderman Glass seconded to approve the minutes of the November 2, 2017 council meeting. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Alderman Remley moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve payment of the bills as presented. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Citizen Participation

Laura Schenk thanked the City on behalf of the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce for their help in getting the Christmas lights ready for the holiday season.

CDBG Demolition Grant Close-Out Public Hearing

Lucinda Clubb, Project Administrator-Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, conducted a public hearing to close-out the Community Development Block Grant Demolition Grant received by the City. Demolition of all properties have been completed which included twelve residential structures and one commercial structure. Clubb will have an audit with Denise Dierks, Compliance Specialist with the Department of Economic Development, in January which will complete the project.

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Feeney seconded stating the City is satisfied with the demolition work that was completed and agree to move forward with the final steps to close-out the project. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Open Bids – Lake ShowMe Hay Ground

Six bids were received for hay harvesting services at Lake ShowMe. Bids received were as follows:

David H. Martin – $8.75/large bale; Philip Zimmerman – $15.00/large bale; Larry Jackson – $16.60/large bale; Curtis Mallett – $20.53/large bale; Chris Mallett – $21.79/large bale; and Mitchell Pence – $17.75/large bale.

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to accept the high bid from Chris Mallett in the amount of $21.79 per large bale.

BILL NO. 17-25 – Authorize Lake Showme Hay Ground Agreement

Bill No. 17-25 – Authorize Lake ShowMe Hay Ground Agreement – was presented and read two times by City Clerk Angela Newman. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adopt Bill No. 17-25. Vote: Glass, aye; Brassfield, aye; Feeney, aye; and Remley, aye.

Open Bids – Opening and Closing Of Graves

One bid was received for the opening and closing of graves at the Memphis Cemetery. The bid received was from Sam Redding/Clark County Memorial Shop in the amount of $450. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to accept the bid. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

BILL NO. 17-26 – Authorize Opening And Closing Of Graves Agreement

Bill No. 17-26 – Authorize Opening and Closing of Graves Agreement – was presented and read two times by City Clerk Newman. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Glass seconded to adopt Bill No. 17-26. Vote: Glass, aye; Brassfield, aye; Feeney, aye; and Remley, aye.

BILL NO. 17-27 – Sewer User Charge Rates

Bill No. 17-27 – Sewer User Charge Rates – was presented and read two times by City Clerk Newman. Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to adopt Bill No. 17-27. Vote: Glass, aye; Brassfield, aye; Feeney, aye; and Remley, aye. The new sewer rates will be effective as of January 1, 2018.

BILL NO. 17-27

Coverage Acknowledgment With Moperm

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Remley seconded to approve the coverage acknowledgment agreement with Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Total Plan Solutions – Health Insurance Renewal Quote

Alderman Feeney moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to approve the group health insurance renewal with Total Plan Solutions for 2018. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley, all aye.

Rates for calendar year 2018 are as follows: Employee – $442.69/month; Employee/Spouse – $674.47/month; Employee/Children – $546.75/month; Family – $844.86/month.

The new rates represented an increase of less than $4,000 in total maximized exposure amount from the 2017 rates.

Department Reports

City Superintendent Roy Monroe reported he had contacted Sparks Construction regarding the removal of the ramp at the swimming pool and the cost of a removable ramp but have not heard back from them.

The Department of Conservation is asking for further information on the archery range to possibly construct the range larger than originally planned which could be 90% funded.

Monroe reported the estimated costs to seal coat the parking lots at Johnson Park is $8,914.00. The salt shed being constructed by the Road and Street department is now complete. The new transformer bank behind Oakwood Industries has been completed by the Electric Department and the Water Department has been changing out water meters with new electronic read meters. There will be an inspection by Department of Natural Resources of the recycling building and equipment purchased with Solid Waste Management Funds on Monday, December 11th.

Monroe also reported the brush under the 69kv line outside of town needs to be cut. Alderman Remley suggested contacting the County to see if they could use their equipment to assist with the project.

Utility Supt. Stacy Alexander reported he had travelled to Quiver River Electric Coop in Troy Missouri, along with Tri-County Electric representatives, to view their new metering system by Landis and Gyr. Alexander had also attended the quarterly Missouri Public Utility Alliance meeting in Columbia earlier in the day.

Aldermen Reports

Alderman Feeney discussed the City’s policies regarding sewer repairs being done on private property and at what point the City should become involved. It was agreed that a written policy be implemented to include inspections by City personnel and a copy be mailed to the main contractors doing work in this area to alert them of our policies. City personnel should also contact any other contractors when they see there will be work done as shown on a Dig-Rite locate order from Missouri One Call.

Feeney also asked about the ability to update our mapping system as needed. Supt. Alexander will contact Midland GIS to inquire about training on updating the system.

Alderman Glass moved and Alderman Brassfield seconded to adjourn. Vote: Glass, Brassfield, Feeney, and Remley.

Meeting adjourned at 7:58 p.m.