by Andrea Brassfield

With Halloween less than two weeks away, local organizations are preparing activities for area trick-or-treaters. On Thursday, October 27th, the Scotland County Care Center is hosting their first annual Haunted House. The event will be open from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and admission is a free will donation. The Haunted House will be located at the front entrance/activity room of the Care Center. Everyone is invited.

The Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce is also hosting their annual Safe Stops on Monday, October 31st from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Children may visit Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce members for Trick-or-Treating.

You will see a bright orange flyer at participating businesses which have treats for the costumed little ones. Crossing guards will also be posted at each corner of the Memphis Square where most of the members will be set up.

There are several MACC members who do not have a store front on or near the square, but do have treats at their business locations on Highway 136 and Highway 15. Names of the participating MACC businesses will be published in the Memphis Democrat. Only those businesses with an orange flyer are officially recognized as a Safe Stop. A parent or adult should accompany the children.

As a reminder, Harlo Donelson is offering a Halloween Candy Buy Back. The dental office will pay $4.00 per pound for your goodies, $3.00 he will give to you and $1.00 will be donated to the reading program at the elementary school.

Along with the candy and costumes comes the need for added caution as youngsters venture out onto the streets to trick-or-treat. Drivers are asked to be extra safe this weekend. Popular trick-or-treating hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those times.

Children should be reminded to walk with an adult, remain on well-lit streets, if sidewalks aren’t available, walk on the far edge of the roadway facing traffic, and never cross between parked cars or out of driveways.

Have a Safe and Happy Halloween!!!