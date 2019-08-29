Elias Hatfield became the youngest winner in the history of the Scotland County Antique Fair 5K Run. The 13-year-old crossed the finish line on Saturday morning in a time of 23:49.

Becky Davenport was the fastest female, finishing the race in 25:59.

Hatfield paced the 14 and under division. Tristan Miller was second in 28:04 followed by Marcus Smith (30:27 and Austin Curry (33:46).

In the female 14 and under class, Paige Bishop took top honors in a time of 26:01. Kendal Anderson was second in a time of 30:29 with Kwyn Hamlin crossing the finish line in 33:46 to earn third place.

Brent Peirick won the men’s 19-29 class with a time of 33:49. Matt Gregory was second in 47:07.

Kiley Peircik crossed the finish line with Brent in 33:49 to win the women’s 19-29 class with Abigayle Feeney second at 33:24 followed by Katie Miller in 35:06.

In the men’s 30-39 age group, Jeff Frederick was first in 31:08 followed by Derek Weber in 34:58 and Jonathon Holton in 36:22.

In the ladies’ 30-39 age group it was Michelle Parrott winning with a time of 26:46 followed by Niki Kriete in 28:22 and Amy Buford in 37:15.

In the 40-49 age group, the men’s race was won by Jeff Davis in 25:13 followed by Andy Miller in 35:05. The women’s race victory went to Karri Feeney with a time of 26:47 followed by Trinity Davis in 31:49 and Sally Plowman in 47:08.

Mark Wiggins won the men’s 50 and over class with a time of 24:52. followed by Kevin Fromm (28:27) and Mark Fryer (30:08).

Dani Fromm turned in the top time in the women’s 50 and over division crossing the finish line in 28:27. Wendy Eckman was second in 29:41 and Ranee Brayton finished third in 35:55.