Early in the third period Friday night, Scotland County looked like it might rally for a Courtwarming victory, but Harrisburg was too much down the stretch as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 67-48 Lewis & Clark Conference win in Memphis.

Harrisburg ran out to an 11-4 lead early in the first period before Lane Pence sank a three-pointer. A Brett Monroe field goal further shrank the deficit before Harrisburg pulled back on top 15-9 to close the quarter.

The deficit grew to double digits in the second quarter as the Tigers struggled to knock down shots while also dealing with trouble with leadings scorers Will Fromm and Pence on the bench with three fouls.

Pence returned to start the second half and sparked a rally with back-to-back three-pointers, forcing a Harrisburg timeout. A free throw by Brett Monroe and a bucket by Stephen Terrill pulled SCR-I within a point at 29-28.

That proved to be the high-water mark for the Tigers as Harrisburg answered with a 13-4 run, and outscored SCR-I 20-5 the rest of the third period to build a 49-33 advantage.

Monroe connected on a pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough as Harrisburg cruised to the 67-48 win.

Scotland County was led in scoring by Pence with 11 points. Monroe finished with nine and Terrill had seven. The Tigers fell to 6-3 with the loss.