A three-pointer by Jared Dunn at the outset of Friday night’s Lewis & Clark Conference opener proved to be the lone ray of hope for Scotland County, as a talented youthful Harrisburg roster ran away with the contest after that point en route to a 73-35 victory.

Scotland County struggled to make shots, with the only other field goal in the first period a driving score by Will Fromm. That allowed Harrisburg to take a 14-5 lead by the end of the first period.

The Bulldogs truly took charge of the contest in the second period, as SCR-I was unable to answer the shooting of Tanner Lanes. The freshman got hot from behind the arc, knocking down a trio of three-pointers to pace a 10-0 Harrisburg run to extend the home team’s lead to 33-12 late in the second period.

Lanes kept up the scoring in the second half, finishing with a game-high 24 points as Harrisburg (2-4) rolled to the 73-35 victory.

Fromm finished with 15 points to lead Scotland County in scoring. Dunn added seven points as SCR-I dropped to 2-5 on the year and 0-1 in the Lewis & Clark Conference.