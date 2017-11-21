Happy Thanksgiving to all of you from all of us here at Pine Ridge Bluebird Trails. We are enjoying this time of gathering together with family and friends. I have had a few birds at my front porch feeder. I do not have a lot of leaving shrubbery to protect my birds right around my house, so this makes for a problem.

With many farmers and landowners ridding their farms of hedgerows, and other thicket areas, the places for some birds to go in the winter time are getting fewer. We do have a few trees left on our east fence line here at the trails and some hedgerows on our other farms, but that is not here. I personally like to leave as many trees on the trails as I can.

This year I needed work done on a pond, and in order to do that work I was going to have to cut 16 trees. I am still trying to figure out what I can do to fix the pond and leave the trees. I have also always liked pines to help with covers for the birds and brush piles also help. I know I have explained how you can make a man made brush pile designed for birds and rabbits during the winter.

I am in the process of building an area for the birds and feeders. I have several shrubs set out and next spring plan to mulch and border it. I want to eventually get enough growth to place a few feeders in the area and have some protection for the birds as well. I am also planning to plant some hummingbird-friendly flowering plants there as well. I am excited as this should be a fun spot to watch.

Boy, haven’t the deer been taking a hit on the roads this last week. I have counted numerous deer. The Eagles have sure been busy around here. I love watching them. They move ahead of the combines in the fields and take care of most of the rabbits. Duane said he noticed several hovering over the fields near the combines flying away with rabbits. The food chain is at work.

If you are able, you will want to keep water out for the winter time birds. I have two heated bird baths and they really enjoy them. Now is the time to get ready for those colder days. Have you been able to find any bird nests in your bare trees. There are several around here, which I have noticed. My time was limited this week, so I have not been able to look as much as I would like to.

Enjoy your family this thanksgiving season, and spend some quality time with them. Until next, time good bird watching.