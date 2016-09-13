The Happy Red Hatters of Downing met on September 8, 2016 for lunch at the Downing Appreciation Days Park. Hostess was Bette Herbert.

Attending were Anita Jackson, Sheridan Laws, Bette Herbert, Elizabeth Reel, Betty Anderson, Lena Gallagher, Carolyn Schmitter, Virginia Mullinix, Arlene Stice, Carol Scurlock, Maudie Oliver, Barbara Blessing, Louise Newland, Marilyn Blessing, Margaret Mobley, and Rosalie Kinney.

The October 13th meeting will be held at The Grind in Downing. Hostesses will be Arlene Stice and Marilyn Blessing.

On Saturday, September 10th, the Happy Red Hatters “Celebrated” with a float in the Downing Appreciation Days parade.

Those riding on the float were Maudie Oliver, Carol Scurlock, Lena Gallagher, Liz Reel, Arlene Stice, Rosalie Kinney, and Sharon Bradley. We had fun throwing beads to those along the route. All the young and young at heart seemed to enjoy the parade.