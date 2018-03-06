Happy March! I hope all of you birders have been having a great winter. I have been off for a bit, traveling to the south tip of Texas for a little warmer weather. It is great there, just not many interesting birds to watch. Mostly pesky grackles. I did have a little chipmunk to entertain me quite a lot. So cute. Burrows under out patios.

I was outside last week and was pleased to hear my first Bluebird. They were interested in one of the nest boxes in my yard. YAY. I checked in to see the starting of a nest. I have not been in the trails all winter. A lot of work will need to be done over there come truly spring weather.

I also have, like many of you do, a lot of work to be done in the yard and garden. I want to keep expanding my birding area with various shrubs and landscaping. It is in a good place to see from my window, but out in the open wind, and we have a lot of it out here.

I have to replace my Purple Martin house this year. Mine has truly been through the mill. Storms, wind, rain and hot weather take their toll. I need to get that done, as March is the time for them to return as well.

You should still be seeing Downy Woodpeckers, Red-bellied Woodpeckers, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creepers, Robins, Starling (Ugh) and more at your feeders. My Nuthatch comes to the feeder, flits around, grabs a seed or suet and heads back to the tree to hide or eat it. They are fast and cute. Since the snow cover is gone, not many finches. What do you have at your feeders?

The geese are here off and on. My friend, Wayne, fixed my goose nest this winter, so I am hoping to have a pair nest in it. He told me I need to clean it out which assumed they would do. I will be careful this year to watch it better after the babies are gone. I will certainly keep your posted.

Until next time, good bird watching.